SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people convicted of killing of a woman at a Sacramento motel in 2017 have been sentenced to life in prison without parole, the Sacramento D.A.’s office says.

The incident happened back in March 2017.

Prosecutors say James Martin Baca and Rebecca Irene Temme drove to the Surf Motel in North Sacramento to get a tattoo. After going into a room, Baca pulled out a gun and told the people inside to give up their cellphones.

Baca and Temme also allegedly demanded a woman’s car keys. The woman, Leonora Montoya, wouldn’t comply, so Baca shot her, prosecutors say. The pair took Montoya’s keys and took off. Deputies later found Montoya with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Law enforcement officers eventually arrested the pair in Redwood City.

On May 14, 2019, a jury found Baca and Temme guilty of first-degree murder and robbery. Baca was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Baca’s rap sheet includes convictions for assault with a deadly weapon; possessing dangerous weapons; destroying or concealing evidence for the benefit of a street gang; battery against a peace officer; possession of dirk or dagger; threatening a public officer; and domestic violence.

Temme was featured during the Netflix series “Jailbirds”, which shows life behind bars for women at Sacramento County Main Jail.

Temme’s criminal history includes convictions for the battery of a peace officer while in custody; aggravated battery while in custody; felony evading a peace officer; and felony vehicle theft.