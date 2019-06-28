SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 20 Democrats are vying for the 2020 party nomination in hopes of defeating President Trump. If they’re not successful the question is, ‘who’s next?’

In a one-on-one interview with CBS13 Friday, anchor Tony Lopez asked Governor Gavin Newsom if he would consider running in 2024 if the Democrats aren’t successful.

Tony: “Do you think the field will be as crowded when you run for President?”

Gov. Newsom: “Not happening for me, it’s not.”

Governor Newsom did say he thinks the current field will be “whittled down” soon, citing the cost of plane tickets and campaigning, along with the “fundraising that’s going to start drying up for a number of these folks.”

Newsom has endorsed Senator Kamala Harris in the 2020 race, saying her performance during Thursday’s debate “did not surprise me.” He later said, “I couldn’t be more proud.”