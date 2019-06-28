



The 2019 Tower Bridge Dinner will feature an all-female lineup of chefs, including a two-star Michelin winner.

Suzette Gresham will lead the dinner, which is one of Sacramento’s hottest (and most expensive) tickets. Gresham is a chef at Acquerello and has held a two-star Michelin rating since 2015.

The remaining four chefs all come from Sacramento: Allyson Harvie of Ella Dining Room and Bar, Casey Shideler of Taylor’s Kitchen, Molly Hawks of Hawks Restaurant, and Tokiko Sawada of Binchoyaki.

The 7th annual Tower Bridge Dinner is Sunday, September 29. Tickets are sold out but you can enter a drawing to buy a pair of tickets for 465 dollars (not a typo). Corporate Table sponsorships are still available.