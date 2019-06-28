



– The Sacramento Kings will hold auditions Friday night for the new, co-ed 916 Crew at the Golden 1 Center.

Charm La’Donna, a world-renowned dancer, choreographer, and creative director, will serve as a guest celebrity choreographer and creative consultant for the new team.

Three dance studios will choreograph the 916 Crew routines for next season. Dance Elite All Stars, Hype Dance Studio, and Kast Academy of the Arts all have Kings connections: Dance Elite All Stars is owned by former Kings Dancer, Faith Knappenberger; Hype Dance Studio’s owner, Sarah Schneeweis, choreographed Kings Dancers routines for 15 years; and Kast Academy of the Arts is co-owned by former Kings Dancer, Summer Turk.

The team announced this year it would replace the female-only Kings Dancers with the 916 Crew, which will focus on hip-hop performances. The move caught many Kings Dancers off-guard and they will need to audition for the new 916 Crew.

Friday night’s free auditions start at 6. The second night of auditions will take place on Saturday, June 29, at 6 pm. Those interested in auditioning must be 18 by October 1, 2019.

According to the team, those selected “will be employed by the Kings, perform explosive and high energy routines during Kings games and serve as ambassadors in the Sacramento region at community events and appearances.”