



Gillette is recalling nearly 90 thousand packages of Venus Simply3 Disposable razors because the blades are misaligned and can cause users to cut themselves while shaving.

The razors were sold in 4-packs and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor. The razors come in pink, purple, and yellow and were sold in stores nationwide from January 2019 through May 2019 for between six and ten dollars.

One consumer reported being cut while using the razor.

The recall involves certain ten digit lot numbers found on the right or left side of the package:

9003A17400

9007A17400

9009A17400

SEE ALSO: Fisher-Price Recalling Inclined Sleeper Accessory Due To Infant Death Risk

The UPC codes involved in the recall can be found inside the package adjacent to the bar code:

047400315358

047400300712

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Venus Simply3 razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.