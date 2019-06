TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police in Turlock have arrested a man suspected of sexual assault and of holding a woman against her will.

Police say it started Wednesday at an apartment on North Palm Street in Turlock. The woman says she escaped from a nearby apartment after being held captive for hours.

Police arrested Jesse Esquire III after the victim said he had a gun and was on drugs.

Police arrested Esquire III outside his home. He’s now been booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.