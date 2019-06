Ambulance at the entrance of an emergency room

NEWMAN (CBS13) – A two-year-old toddler is dead after he was attacked by a family dog in Stanislaus County.

The attack happened on Thursday night on Pine Street, near Inyo Avenue, in Newman. Police say the child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead after being attacked by a pit bull mix.

The dog has been quarantined by animal control and the investigation is ongoing.