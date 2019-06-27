RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A man threatening suicide, who allegedly fired at deputies earlier this week, appeared in court to face charges.

Daniel Bingenheimer, 33, was charged Thursday with assault with a rifle on a peace officer. At his court appearance, he did not enter a plea. His bail has been set at $1.7 million.

Charges stem from calls of shots fired over the radio around 2 p.m. Tuesday as Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies were responding to reports of a suicidal man in a walnut orchard near River Bend Park and Rod Beaudry Drive.

As deputies were trying to get Bingenheimer to surrender peacefully, he opened fire, say investigators.

Nobody was injured, but a bullet pierced a park ranger truck.

Authorities say Bingenheimer surrendered to the SWAT team with help of his mother.

His next hearing is July 2.