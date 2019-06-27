



Fisher-Price is recalling another inclined sleep due to the risk of infant deaths.

The voluntary recall involves an accessory included with all models of the Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards. Babies have died using other inclines sleepers products, including the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained. No infant deaths have been reported while using the Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yard inclined sleeper accessory.

The recall covers approximately 71,000 Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards sold in stores from October 2014 through June 2019 for between 90 and 100 dollars.

Customers are being told to immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and to contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. Customers can continue to use the play yard portion of the product, along with the changing station clutch accessory and carry bag, but should not use the inclined sleeper.