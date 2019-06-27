



Apple is recalling nearly a half-million MacBook Pro laptop computers because the batteries in the recalled 15-inch computers can overheat and cause a fire.

Apple has received 26 reports of batteries overheating. Five people suffered minor burns and one suffered smoke inhalation, while 17 of the reports involved minor damage to nearby property.

The recalled laptop computers are MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015) and have a 15.4-inch (diagonal) display, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB-1TB solid-state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port. They were sold at Apple stores, electronics stores, and online from September 2015 through February 2017. The laptops sold starting at two thousand dollars. Approximately 432 thousand laptops are being recalled in the United States and an additional 26 thousand in Canada.

Consumers can see if their laptop is involved in the recall by checking the laptop serial number on the underside of the computer, or by going to the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of the screen and selecting “About This Mac.” Once you have the serial number you can check to see if your model is included in the recall by going to Apple’s Support website.

Consumers who have a recalled computer are being told to back up their data and stop using the laptop immediately and pick one of three options to have the battery replaced:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

The laptop will be sent to an Apple Repair Center and it should be returned in one to two weeks.