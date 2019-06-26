



For the second year in a row Target will have a Teacher Prep Event and give teachers 15 percent off classroom supplies and clothing ahead of back-to-school.

The Teacher Prep Event will run from July 13-20.

Teachers need to do a few things in advance:

Go to the website

Enter your teacher ID

Get the coupon via email to use in-store and online

The discount will apply to all teachers in the United States, including traditional classrooms, home schools, early childhood learning, and daycare centers.

The discount can not be used on electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, trial/travel size items, swim, sleepwear, Fan Central, clearance, Levi’s Red Tab, or items sold & shipped by Target+.