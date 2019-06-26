



Target will compete with Amazon Prime Day(s) this year by holding its own “Target Deal Days” on July 15 and 16.

The “red hot online sales” will be posted on the website and app.

Amazon Prime Day is also two days this year, on July 15 and 16.

Target did take a few jabs at Amazon in its announcement, saying. “no membership required” and “The best part? You can get your orders the same day without the wait, using many of the options that make shopping at Target a breeze—including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery shopped by Shipt.”

Target isn’t revealing its deals but says they’ll be available on thousands of products in categories including home, apparel, toys, and others.