Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The first round of Teen Choice Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, June 19, and CW shows received 33 nominations. Among the nominations, Jon Cryer got a nod for Choice TV Villain for his rendition of Lex Luthor on Supergirl, and fan favorite Riverdale lead the pack with seven total nominations. Check out the list of TV nominees below. (** indicates a CW nomination)

Choice Drama TV Show

Good Trouble

Marvel’s Runaways

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

** Riverdale

Star

The Resident

Choice Drama TV Actor

** Adam Huber – Dynasty

** Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

** K.J. Apa – Riverdale

Oliver Stark – 9-1-1

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

** Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble

** Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble

Ryan Destiny – Star

Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

** Charmed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

** Legacies

Shadowhunters

** Supernatural

** The 100

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

** Bob Morley – The 100

Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters

Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters

** Jared Padalecki – Supernatural

Ross Lynch – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

** Danielle Rose Russell – Legacies

Ellen Page – The Umbrella Academy

Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters

Kiernan Shipka – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

** Melonie Diaz – Charmed

Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Choice Action TV Show

** Arrow

** DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Gotham

MacGyver

** Supergirl

** The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Ben McKenzie – Gotham

** Brandon Routh – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Brenton Thwaites – Titans

** Grant Gustin – The Flash

Lucas Till – MacGyver

** Stephen Amell – Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress

** Candice Patton – The Flash

** Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

** Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest

Jessica Alba – L.A.’s Finest

** Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

black-ish

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

** Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Daniel Radcliffe – Miracle Workers

** Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory

Marcel Ruiz – One Day at a Time

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

** Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory

Nina Dobrev – Fam

Sarah Hyland – Modern Family

Yara Shahidi – black-ish

Choice TV Villain

Adam Scott – The Good Place

Cameron Monaghan – Gotham

** Jon Cryer – Supergirl

Luke Baines – Shadowhunters

** Sarah Carter – The Flash

** Sea Shimooka – Arrow

Choice Ship

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date

** Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

** Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Choice Reality TV Show

America’s Got Talent

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show

All That

Beverly Hills, 90210

Friends

Moesha

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Office

Voting is open until Tuesday, June 25. Click here to cast your votes! If you’d like to check out the full Teen Choice nominee list, which includes categories in music and movies, click here.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards will air on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. on Fox.