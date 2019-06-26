



In May, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said that Luke Perry would be honored in the show’s fourth season, but he didn’t reveal any details, as the plan was still being formed. On Wednesday, June 19, he had big news for fans— the season four premiere will be a tribute to the late actor.

“Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred,” Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted.

Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred. ❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/MH7xOjNyDu — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 19, 2019

The episode titled “In Memoriam” is sure to be a tearjerker, and some fans don’t know if they’re prepared to say goodbye.

Forever in our hearts❤ RIP Luke😭 I dont think I'm prepared💔👼😭 pic.twitter.com/cjpSAA5tDC — Betty Golden (@EllyGolden7) June 20, 2019

This Will Be The Saddest Episode I Will Bring Tissues 😭 — JonasMendes20 (@Ni72694012Julia) June 19, 2019

Riverdale season four will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. The CW Philly.