



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With Fourth of July celebrations coming up soon, the Front Street Animal shelter is preparing for an influx of animals.

To help try and clear out its kennels, Front Street is offering free adoptions from June 26 to July 14.

Front Street officials say the shelter is beyond maximum capacity already.

Fourth of July is always a busy time of year for animal shelters as many pets get scared by fireworks and escape.

Dozens of cats and dogs are available for adoption at the shelter. Head to the shelter’s website to see a list of animals available: https://www.cityofsacramento.org/Community-Development/Animal-Care/Adoptions