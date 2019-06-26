SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly 40 thousand fireworks are being recalled ahead of July 4th for violating federal regulatory requirements.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted four separate recalls Wednesday morning:

Grandma’s Fireworks

GS Fireworks

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks

Keystone

The biggest recall (25 thousand) involves 18 different fireworks sold at Grandma’s Fireworks in Indiana, ranging in price from 20 dollars to 50 dollars a pack. According to the recall, they are overloaded with pyrotechnics in order to produce a loud noise, but that can result in a “greater than expected” explosion and pose a burn hazard. An eight-year-old boy lost his hand as a result of an explosion.

The recall covers fireworks bought from January 2009 to April 2019. Customers can return them for a full refund.

Swipe to see the recalled Grandma’s Fireworks products:

The Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks recall involves 22 different fireworks sold at the Michigan store from January 2017 through July 2018. The 11 thousand recalled products ranged in price from 100 to 125 dollars. The fireworks are “overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.”

Customers can return them for a full refund.

Swipe to see the recalled Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks products:

The Keystone recall involves about 1,660 G-Force Fireworks sold at Keystone Fireworks locations in Pennsylvania from November 2018 until May 2019. The fireworks “are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory requirements for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers. The fireworks are banned hazardous substances and are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA).” The box of six fireworks cost about 60 dollars and can be returned to the store for a full refund.

The GS Fireworks recall involves 26 different fireworks products sold at stores in Wyoming and Michigan. The 260 recalled products “are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.”

Swipe to see the recalled GS Fireworks products:

In California, only Safe and Sane fireworks are legal but individual cities have their own ordinances for fireworks. Safe and Sane fireworks go on sale June 28.