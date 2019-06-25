SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department is releasing more information about the memorial service for slain officer Tara O’Sullivan.

The service starts at 10 am at Bayside Adventure Church at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville. The church will provide an overflow venue for community members wanting to pay their respects. A second viewing location will be at Destiny Christian Church at 6900 Destiny Drive in Rocklin.

Doors open at 9 am.

The vehicle procession is expected to leave Bayside Church around 1:15 pm and drive to Elk Grove, where it’s expected to arrive at 2:30 pm. The events in Elk Grove are private.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn asked community members to line the route from Roseville to Elk Grove to pay their respects to Officer O’Sullivan and her family.

The route:

Westbound Interstate 80

Marysville Boulevard exit

Southbound Marysville Blvd.

Past the William J. Kinney Police Facility (3550 Marysville Boulevard)- Officer O’Sullivan’s police station

East on Arcade Boulevard

Westbound Capital City Freeway

Southbound Interstate 99

Major traffic delays are expected along the procession route.