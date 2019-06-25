Southwest Airlines passenger planes are seen at Chicago\\\'s Midway Airport in Illnois May 31, 2012. AFP PHOTO / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/GettyImages)





Southwest announced more than a year ago its plans to sell nonstop flights from Sacramento International Airport to Hawaii; however, those flights have yet to go on sale or be offered.

Southwest started its nonstop service from Oakland to Honolulu in March, Oakland to Maui in April, and San Jose to Honolulu and Kahului in May.

When the flights went on sale in March, Southwest said it would start offering flights from Sacramento and San Diego in ‘the coming weeks.”

CBS13 reached out to the Dallas-based airline and was told the issues with the MAX airplanes caused Southwest to focus on “not growing” in order to provide a “pristine” summer of operation. Southwest grounded 34 MAX aircraft in March.

Southwest says Sacramento to Hawaii is considered next in its schedule publication pipeline.

The airline has not announced the routes, but previously said it intends to fly from California to four Hawaiian destinations: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu (HNL), Kahului Airport on Maui (OGG), Lihue Airport on Kauai (LIH), and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) on the leeward side of The Island of Hawaii.