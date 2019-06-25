NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: A woman walks past a JC Penney department store outside the Manhattan Mall, May 15, 2017 in the Herald Square neighborhood in New York City. Shares of the struggling store chain dropped to a new all-time low of $4.17 on Monday morning after analysts downgraded their outlook following low first quarter earnings. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)





Back-to-school is still more than a month away but JCPenney is looking to hire 150 seasonal associates in the Sacramento region to help handle the back-to-school shopping rush.

The retailer will hire cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA beauty consultants, and more.

Seasonal associates qualify for a discount up to 25 percent off and will be considered for permanent positions.

To apply, go to an Applicant Kiosk inside JCPenney stores, or apply online by searching “seasonal” jobs.