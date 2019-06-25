



— The city of Elk Grove announced Tuesday that they plan to fly the American flag Thursday on city flag poles, instead of the thin blue line flag.

The memorial for fallen officer Tara O’Sullivan is being held in Roseville Thursday, and a police procession will take her to Elk Grove for private family events.

Two years ago, some people were upset when Elk Grove flew the thin blue line flags for national police week. Critics said the flags, meant to honor police officers, were confusing. And some called them a violation of the U.S. flag code.

At the time, the city leaders said they would review whether the thin blue line flags would be used again.

On Tuesday, the city said it was not refusing to fly the thin blue flag out of fear of offending others.

Elk Grove claims it chose to fly the American flag because it represents the highest form of honor and respect to show Officer O’Sullivan.

The city is encouraging neighbors and employees to wave the thin blue line flag along the procession route.