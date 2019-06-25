



ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Some local food spots will be raising money for the Officer Tara O’Sullivan memorial fund this week.

Dutch Bros coffee shops will be donating $1 from every drink sold on Wednesday to the fallen officer’s fund. Participating locations include most area locations, including: Auburn, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Davis, Dixon, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Granite Bay, Lodi, Rocklin, Roseville, Sacramento and Woodland.

⁦.⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ Blue ribbons line Elk Grove Blvd. honoring a #sacramento police officer killed in the line of duty last week. ⁦@SacPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/2KuhPDr4bg — Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) June 25, 2019

Both local Texas Roadhouse locations will also be donating 30 percent of all food sales to Officer O’Sullivan’s fund. The fundraiser will be happening from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Citrus Heights and Elk Grove spots.

Officer O’Sullivan was shot and killed on duty last week. She was 26 years old and had only recently graduated from the police academy.

For those wishing to donate directly, an official memorial fund for Officer O’Sullivan has been set up with the CAHP Credit Union.

Head to this link to donate to the official Memorial Fund: https://cahpcu.org/OfficerTaraOSullivanMemorialFund.