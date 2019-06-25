



Sacramento travelers can soon fly nonstop to Palm Springs.

Contour Airlines announced Tuesday morning that it would offer daily nonstop flights to Palm Springs International Airport starting September 16 until May 14, 2020. The flights will leave SMF at 10:45 am and arrive back at 2:30 pm from Palm Springs.

Besides golf and resorts, thousands flock to the region for two weekends every April for Coachella.

One-way flights start at 99 dollars and the planes can hold 30 passengers.

Contour started flying in and out of Sacramento International Airport in April with daily nonstop flights to Santa Barbara. Currently, 14 domestic and international carriers operate out of SMF.