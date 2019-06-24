We are in for roller coaster-like temperatures in the Sacramento region this week.

We will see last week’s warm 90-degree temperatures return on Monday, then temperatures will then drop from Tuesday to Sunday, reaching just 77 degrees — at the lowest — in some places on Thursday.

The immediate forecast also has mostly cloudy skies in store for Monday. Skies will then partially clear on Tuesday, remaining partly cloudy through Wednesday.

A low-pressure system to the north will bring some instability to the very northern part of the state and will drop down, bringing temperatures down 10-15 percent on Tuesday into Wednesday.

The normal high for this time of the year is 89 degrees. Today, it’ll be 93 in the valley. Tomorrow, it’ll be 89 and on Wednesday and Thursday, it’ll be 80 degrees. Then we’ll slowly warm up to 84 degrees on Friday.

Winds will continue to be light throughout the week, with the highest speeds tomorrow at just 12 mph.