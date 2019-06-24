Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Bon Air Market & Deli

PHOTO: ALLIE F./YELP

Topping the list is Bon Air Market & Deli, located at 2531 J St. in Marshall School. The grocery store and deli, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated deli in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp.

2. Roxie Deli And Barbeque

PHOTO: SCOTT D./YELP

Next up is East Sacramento’s Roxie Deli and Barbeque, situated at 3340 C St. With 4.5 stars out of 749 reviews on Yelp, the deli, which offers barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Corti Brothers

PHOTO: TIM W./YELP

Corti Brothers, a grocery store and deli that offers sandwiches and more in East Sacramento, is another much-loved go-to spot. Boasting 4.5 stars out of 558 Yelp reviews, head over to 5810 Folsom Blvd. to see for yourself.

4. The Sandwich Spot

PHOTO: MARK D./YELP

Over in Midtown/Winn Park/Capital Avenue, check out The Sandwich Spot, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 551 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe and deli, which offers sandwiches and more, at 1630 18th St.

5. Juno’s Kitchen & Delicatessen

PHOTO: ANTHONY R./YELP

And then there’s Juno’s Kitchen & Delicatessen, an East Sacramento favorite with 4.5 stars out of 403 reviews. Stop by 3675 J St. to check out the deli, which offers sandwiches and more, the next time you’re in the mood.