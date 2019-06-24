ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A man has been convicted by a jury of attempted murder in connection with a 2015 shooting outside of an Elk Grove restaurant.

On October 25, 2015, Jamaal Gooding and the victim got into an argument outside of a fast food restaurant at Elk Grove Florin Road and Calvine Road. During the argument, Gooding reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the thigh and chest, puncturing the victim’s lung. He then ran away, according to a statement from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Surveillance video led investigators to Gooding. They say a search of his residence revealed a revolver handgun similar to the one used and ammunition similar to the casings found at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators also searched Gooding’s phone and found text messages and searches relating to the incident.

Gooding faces up to 32 years to life in prison. He will be sentenced on July 12.