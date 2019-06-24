



DMV offices will close statewide next month for what it’s calling “Operation Excellence: DMV Training.”

The 183 field offices, Commercial Drive Test Centers, and Industry Business Centers will close the morning of Wednesday, July 24 and open for business that day at 1 pm.

The 5,000-plus employees will undergo training to better prepare them to process REAL ID transactions and other areas of customer service. The goal of Operation Excellence is to provide a “more consistent customer experiences statewide and equip employees with the tools they need to handle an unprecedented volume of REAL ID applications, which are more complex and take more time to process”, according to a news release issued by the DMV Monday morning.

Governor Gavin Newsom created a DMV task force after taking office. Operation Excellence is an initiative of that team. The task force was created in response to long lines at DMV offices statewide. Lawmakers also conducted an audit of the state agency and found a number of issues, including a lack of open service windows, and a lack of training at the DMV.

DMV Call Centers (1-800-777-0133) will remain open during the half-day office closure. Customers also will be able to:

Conduct transactions online, at dmv.ca.gov , including renewing vehicle registration, changing an address, requesting a copy of their driving record or making an appointment.

Conduct transactions at DMV Now self-service kiosks located at grocery stores and select libraries, such as renewing vehicle registration, filing for planned non-operation (PNO) status, submitting an affidavit of non-use, submitting proof of insurance, and paying a $14 insurance reinstatement fee.

Registration services also are available at California DMV Business Partners for a fee. Customers can search for partners with this online map: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/bp_locator/reg_svc

The federal government will require plane passengers to use a REAL ID starting October 1, 2020. Californians need to apply for a REAL ID in-person, which has led to a large volume of customers visiting field offices.

Starting July 1, the DMV will open an additional 53 field offices early to handle the summer surge. Those offices, along with 16 others, will open at 7 am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

62 field offices are open on Saturdays.