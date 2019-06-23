WEST SACRAMENTO (cBS13) – A West Sacramento duplex was damaged by fire on Sunday.

The one-alarm fire broke out at around 3:37 p.m. Sunday at the structure on 401 A Street. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control 20 minutes later, according to a West Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson.

No one was in the duplex when the fire broke out. Two people were displaced in the incident.

The fire also spread to grass and other vegetation around the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.