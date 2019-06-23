The Backyard
7238 Murieta Drive #2B
Rancho Murieta
916.352.7620

Special Olympics Summer Games
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Track & Field at Toomey & Howard St. Fields

8a.m. – 1 p.m.
Bocce at Hutchison Field

8:15 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tennis at Welch Tennis Center

9a.m. – 2 p.m.
Swimming at Schaal Aquatic Center

Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Sandbell
https://www.hyperwear.com/sandbell/

Liquid I.V.
https://liquid-iv.com/

