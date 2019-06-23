JAMESTOWN (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a fire at a structure in Jamestown on Sunday.

The fire broke on Golden Dove Lane. One trailer was fully engulfed in flames and spread to nearby trees and other vegetation. No evacuations were ordered for nearby residents, according to a statement from Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 2 p.m., the sheriff’s department announced the fire had been contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tuolumne County authorities are reminding people not to fly drones during fires this after a fire engulfed a trailer and nearby vegetation in Jamestown today.

They say flying drones can be extremely dangerous because it forces their air resources to the ground, making it difficult for them to fight fires.