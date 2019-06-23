



The Idaho County sheriff says a deputy has been fired after his arrest on underage sex charges out of California.

Sherriff Doug Giddings says he fired Nick Harris Friday.

According to a press released from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Department, Harris was arrested in Siskiyou County on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16-years-old and one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years old, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Harris was put on administrative leave last month. He had been a deputy since 2016.

He remains jailed on $100,000 bond.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Sunday it’s unclear if he has an attorney.