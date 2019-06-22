TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A Truckee man is under arrest after he allegedly kicked rocks down a cliff and onto cars. It happened this afternoon on Glenshire Drive.

Officers were called to the scene and found a sitting 20 feet up a 30-foot-tall rock wall. The road was closed as officers tried to detain him. Almost two hours later, the man finally surrendered.

He is now facing felony charges of launching rocks at motorists, and resisting arrest.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or had rocks thrown at their vehicle is asked to contact Truckee PD at 530-550-2320.