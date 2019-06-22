EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – An El Dorado County landmark has been painted to honor fallen Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan.

Members of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department say they escorted the family of O’Sullivan to the spot known as the “Rock” or “Rocks”, where two large rocks had been painted in honor of Tara. They were both painted entirely blue, and on one, was Tara’s Sacramento Police Department badge. The other had her name flanked by hearts, and underneath, a three-leaf clover, and next to that, Spongebob Squarepants.

Typically painted to honor birthdays and special days like the 4th of July, the rocks were used for a much more touching display on Saturday.

A statement from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department read, in part: “The strength of her family, her academy class and the law enforcement community is truely humbling. Officer O’Sullivan, thank you for your service.”

Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn also commented on the display with a Tweet.

It read, in part: “If you are driving down El Dorado Blvd – take a look and think of Officer Tara O’Sullivan and her service to all of us.”

The Rocks are located near the intersection of Olson Lane and El Dorado Hills Boulevard.