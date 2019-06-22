



Police have announced the memorial service for fallen Sacramento Police Department Officer Tara O’Sullivan.

The memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at Bayside Adventure Campus on 6401 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville.

ALSO: Sac State Planning Community Vigil Sunday To Remember Fallen Officer Tara O’Sullivan

Anyone with memorial-related questions is asked to email the police at memorialinfo@sacpd.org.

Donations to O’Sullivan’s family can be made online here.

O’Sullivan, 26, and other officers were helping a woman gather her belongings from a Sacramento home as part of a domestic violence call when the shooting occurred Wednesday evening. Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn says O’Sullivan was ambushed by Abel Ramos and was shot multiple times.

Adel Sambrano Ramos was charged Friday.

https://twitter.com/SacPolice/status/1142569797470715904