STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Two teenage girls were seriously injured, one in critical condition, following a collision on Modesto Reservoir on Saturday.

Around 5 p.m., two girls, ages 14 and 15, were riding on a jet ski in the reservoir, when they collided with motor boat and were both injured. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition. The 14-year-old suffered broken bones but is expected to recover, according to a statement from Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Josh Clayton.

The driver of the boat was arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence. The name of the driver has not been released.

The sheriff department’s major accident investigation team is on the scene of the crash.

It’s unknown if the boater and the teen knew each other, Clayton says.