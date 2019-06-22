



— Charges have been dropped against three Grass Valley residents who were accused of assaulting a man who refused to leave their property.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department said they were called to the emergency department at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital after a 31-year-old male came in with a pellet gun wound to his abdomen. The alleged victim told deputies that multiple people assaulted him at a residence on the 18000 block of Mustang Valley Place on June 18. He told officials the suspects shot him, beat him with chains and a golf club, and ran him over with an ATV.

In a statement on Friday, the Nevada County District Attorney’s office stated they were not pursuing charges. There had been a restraining order against the man originally thought to be the victim after he allegedly splashed the residence in gasoline and threatened to blow it up. He also allegedly splashed someone at the home in gasoline.

Police interviewed the alleged victim multiple times after this most recent incident and the alleged victim eventually admitted he had a knife and that he brandished it in self-defense, the D.A.’s office said.

Based on the evidence presented in the case, the district attorney’s office said it decided not to pursue charges against the three suspects.