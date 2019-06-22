



Some Elk Grove residents had a close call Saturday afternoon as a grass fire threatened several homes.

It is a red flag day and conditions are ripe for fires to quickly spread.

Firefighters were called to the Sheldon Woods neighborhood, just off to Grant Line Road and Sheldon Woods Way, where a fire here that grew several acres. Thankfully, no homes were damaged, but the fire came very close to homes and forced residents to take action.

“All of a sudden, it just flared and you think where’s this going to stop. We had the water going on the roof here but, you know, the house is fine the barn is fine,” said Vincent Stanichs, who lives on Burnt Spur Court. “Unfortunately, it happened but it could have been…a lot worse,”

The flames came within feet of Stanichs’ home. He says the flames were moving rapidly and northern winds were strong. The fire spread to several properties and consumed fences, a small structure, and lots of dry grass and trees.

As many as 22 engines from multiple jurisdictions were called in to put the fire out.

There is no word yet on the exact cause of the fire, but the Consumnes Fire Department chief appeared to give a hint during a warning of what not to do at home when fire danger is high.

“It could be a lawn mower, it could be a number of different things. It’s just a reminder that we…need to be mindful of any work we’re going to do outside [like] mowing or weeding — we need to do it early in the day like before 10 a.m.,” he said.

The red flag warning expired at 6 p.m. The highest fire danger is on the western side of Sacramento and in the nearby foothills