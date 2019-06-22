EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A CHP officer was uninjured Saturday when his vehicle reportedly caught fire.

The officer was on patrol on Bass Lake Road, south of Green Valley Road when he noticed a strange smell coming from the engine compartment and pulled over, according to a statement from Placer CHP.

He says once out, he immediately noticed flames coming from the engine area.

The car quickly engulfed much of the fire before firefighters could arrive and put the fire out.