TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Turlock woman is behind bars tonight after police say she had sex with a minor.

Turlock police say on March 28 they were informed of a possible ongoing sexual relationship between the suspect and a minor. Thirty-year-old Marissa Groves allegedly started the sexual relationship while working as a counselor at the minor’s placement facility and continued after she left to work for another group home.

On Thursday at 11:30 a.m., police arrested Grove on the charge of unlawful sex with a minor. She was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

Police do not believe anyone else was anyone else was victimized.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Paul Inderbitzen with the Turlock Police Department at (209)668-6551.