



The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has released the criminal complaint against 45-year-old Abel Sambrano Ramos, the man accused of killing Sacramento Police Department Officer Tara O’Sullivan on Wednesday night.

The complaint details three charges: the murder of Officer O’Sullivan, Ramos’ attempted murder of another officer, Daniel Chipp, and that Ramos was in possession of an illegal firearms, specifically, an AR-15 assault-rifle built on an unfinished 80%

receiver and a non-fixed magazine with a pistol grip that “protrudes conspicuously below the action of the weapon”. It is believed that this weapon was used to kill O’Sullivan.

It also details two special circumstances in connection to O’Sullivan’s shooting: that her killing was premeditated and that she was on duty when she was killed.

O’Sullivan was responding to a domestic violence incident and was helping a woman retrieve her belongings from a home when she was allegedly shot by Ramos with an illegal .223 assault-style rifle. She was unable to receive medical treatment for 45 minutes and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ramos finally surrendered after an hours-long standoff. He is due in court on June 24 at 1:30 p.m.