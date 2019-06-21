TURLOCK (CBS13) — Stockton Fire Chief Erik Newman, who was set to retire at the end of the month, is now booked in the Stanislaus County Jail and charged with a domestic violence felony.

His mug shot was released Friday morning.

The alleged incident happened Saturday, June 14, at a home on Visions Drive in Turlock. Stockton Police said the Turlock Police department requested their help to arrest Newman Thursday on a charge of Corporal Injury to a Spouse or Cohabitant.

Newman was arrested at City Hall without incident and was turned over to Turlock Police. The City Manager’s Office placed Newman on administrative leave.

Stockton Fire tweeted about the arrest, saying it “has come as a surprise to our membership.” They later tweeted saying, “No matter what outcome occurs, Your Stockton Firefighters will continue to serve the community with the utmost professionalism.”

Newman has served as Stockton’s Fire Chief for four years.