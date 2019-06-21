SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento State will hold a community vigil Sunday night in honor of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan. She was shot and killed Wednesday night in the line of duty.

The 26-year-old graduated from Sac State in 2017 with a degree in Child Development.

While enrolled at the school, O’Sullivan joined the first class of the Law Enforcement candidate Scholars program. She completed the program in December 2017 and later enrolled in the Sacramento Police Academy.

The vigil will begin at 8 pm Sunday at Outdoor Studio Theatre, northwest of the University Library.