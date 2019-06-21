PATTERSON (CBS13) – A Central California city councilwoman is facing charges after police say she was involved in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened back on May 31. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, Cynthia Homen was a passenger in the car when it crashed into a ditch.

Investigators allege Homen wasn’t being truthful and was hiding the driver’s identity.

That driver, 51-year-old Abel Edward Lemas, was arrested a few weeks after the incident.

Homen, 57, was arrested on Thursday. She is now facing charges of being an accessory after the fact.