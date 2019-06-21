VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A Vacaville girl, whose Police Officer father died in the line of duty when she was a baby, graduated from elementary school earlier this month surrounded by more than two dozen members of law enforcement.

Emma Moody was one when her dad, Richmond Officer Bradley Moody, was killed in a car crash in 2008. He was responding to backup an officer at the scene of an assault.

The women and men in blue who came to her Browns Valley Elementary graduation are members of the Police Unity Tour and came from all over the region to support Emma. They also supported her older sister, Maddy, two years ago when she graduated.