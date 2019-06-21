Blossoms Creamery

D A I R Y F R E E I C E C R E A M R O L L S

Current Schedule:

Every Thurs. & Sat. @ModestoFarmersMarket

March 30th & 31st @TreasureFestSF

April 5th – at #DoMoFirstFridays

https://www.instagram.com/blossomscreamery/

Christine Mango

Summer Entertaining with a Splash

http://www.coolincurve.com the only curved bottom beverage bucket

https://risingspringssource.com/ -Pure unfiltered water from 2 miles deep. Only water that comes in a brown box leaving the smallest footprint

https://rootcrafted.com/ organic, all-natural cocktail mixers

http://www.guacamole.com/ Cabo fresh guacamole the purest, chunkiest, best-tasting guac you can buy

http://www.balsamhill.com Brittany rose arrangement indoor/outdoor centerpiece

Summer Travel Must Haves:

https://shyn.com/ Home and travel electric toothbrush

https://www.nextbase.com – dash cam for those rode trips

http://www.puppydogsandicecream.com –

https://bluesaint.com/ the perfect golden tan and bronzer

http://www.blendjet.com portable blender for smoothies, baby food, margaritas

You can also find all these products on http://www.Christinemango.com under today’s featured products.

http://www.shopsacramentogear.com

Instagram: @sacramentogear

Discount Code: GOODDAY20 or GOODDAY30

3rd Annual Black Women’s March

CROCKER PARK TO STATE CAPITOL

Saturday

9 AM to 12 PM

FREE

black women united

http://www.bwusac.com

Little Manila Community Showcase 2019

Saturday, June 22nd @ 4pm (Doors open at 3:30pm)

SJ Delta College’s Atherton Auditorium

EMIGH HARDWARE

3555 El Camino Ave

Sacramento

(916) 482-1900

http://emigh.com/

Pro-rider Raequel McCosker.

June 22-23

https://www.girlsridethewake.com/#/

Best in the West Cornhole Tournament

June 28th-30th

Stockton Arena

http://www.calcornhole.com

Facebook: Best in the West 3

Sac PD Special Olympics

https://www.sonc.org/programs/community-sports-programs/county/sacramento