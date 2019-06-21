



— A man who coached for the Foothill High School football team is behind bars in Sacramento County, facing a charge of murder.

According to online jail records, 38-year-old Lamont Edward Providence was arrested on Wednesday on one count of felony murder and one count of felony attempted murder.

Twin Rivers Board member Michael Baker confirmed Providence is a defensive coordinator at Foothill High.

Statement from @TwinRiversUSD about a football coach accused of murder: “We were shocked when we learned that an individual who coached a Foothill High School football team during the 2018-2019 school year had been arrested for felony murder and attempted murder.” @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/y533INLPFY — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) June 21, 2019

Friday, the Twin Rivers Unified School District released a statement saying they were “shocked” to learn of the coach’s arrest, but noted they couldn’t comment on any specifics about the case.

“Twin Rivers unequivocally believes that all students deserve to have adults in their schools who act with integrity and make sure students are safe, respected and protected,” the district wrote. “The safety of our students is our top priority and we will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to ensure that all students have a safe and nurturing learning environment at all times.”

Packed courtroom full of Foothill Football players and coaches for the arraignment of former coach Lamont Providence, accused of murder. Waiting to hear details of his case @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/R5zvLb6TOU — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) June 21, 2019

The district confirmed that Providence had coached during the 2018-2019 school year.

In a Friday court hearing, it was revealed that the case Providence is being linked to is a May 19 homicide in the South Natomas area. Providence is being charged alongside six codefendants.

Providence is ineligible for bail.