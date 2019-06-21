SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A dog that was separated from her family after a crash in Berkeley is back home, thanks to persistent Sacramento shelter staff…and a little luck.

Two months ago, Princess was driving with her owner in Berkeley when she was involved in a serious car accident and ejected from the vehicle and ran away. Princess made it all the way to Sacramento and was brought to the Front Street Animal Shelter as a stray. There, her chip was scanned, but the phone number that came up wasn’t correct, so Princess was put up for adoption, according to a statement from the shelter.

She wasn’t getting adopted, which was a good thing, because the shelter was finally able to contact her owner.

She was reunited with her family back in the Bay Area.