SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A home surveillance camera recorded a car doing donuts in the middle of a residential intersection during broad daylight.

The black car pulls up to Haggin Avenue and Norcross Drive in the Northgate neighborhood of Sacramento. The driver then spins the car multiple times as a cat gives chase. The car spins in multiple directions and onto several sidewalks before the driving away.

A time stamp on the video shows it happened on May 26 at 8:32 am.