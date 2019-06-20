



— Doctors released the estimated five-to-seven-year-old quarter horse “River” from Taylor Veterinary Hospital in Turlock Thursday morning.

River was found abandoned at Laird Park in Stanislaus County earlier this week. He was named after the San Joaquin River where he was found.

Bryen Cambden, a 30-year-old combat veteran, took River to his ranch in Riverbank where the horse will now be under his car. Cambden said he thanks the community for their support.

So far, he said, people have donated $5,000 toward River’s future veterinarian bills, as well as food, bandages, and supplements.

Cambden is now strong enough to stand and has begun his long road to recovery.