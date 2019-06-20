



— A dream come true for a local 11-year-old, battling a rare neurodegenerative disorder.

Attending graduation, Miller Greenfield became an officer with the Sacramento Police Department.

Miller has been in physical therapy for weeks, so he could stand with his cadets during the national anthem.

He’s really been the inspiration they all needed, going through difficult times.

This was all made possible because of Make-A-Wish.

Miller was able to ride in an ambulance to the ceremony, along with a team of nurses, doctors.