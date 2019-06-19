



Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of using a stolen credit card in Sacramento.

On May 4, the man tried to use a victim’s credit card at a business. The suspect appears to be a white male adult between 20-30 years old with a tattoo on his left elbow, according to a statement from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

He was seen driving a white, 90s Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Placer County Sheriff’s Office Detective Spurgeon at (530) 889-7815.